Medalist Anime Gets English Dub

Global entertainment technology and localization company Iyuno revealed on Saturday that the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist will get an English dub , and revealed the main English cast, and its January debut in the U.S. on Hulu . Disney's senior manager of English dubbing Reuben Lack revealed also on Saturday on X/Twitter the main staff, and stated that the English dub is currently planned as a simuldub.

Jonathon Ha and Madeline Dorroh will voice Tsukasa Akeuraji and Inori Yuitsuka, respectively.

The English dub 's main staff are:

The anime will premiere in Japan on the "NUMAnimation" onand 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and onon January 6.will stream the anime. TheAnime channel onwill host a live special on January 4 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), before the anime airs. The anime will also spawn a net radio program on

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

In addition, former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

Kenshi Yonezu performs the opening theme song "Bow and Arrow," and Neguse. performs the ending theme song "Atashi no Dress" (My Dress).

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha will publish the 12th volume on January 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



