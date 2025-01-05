TRUMP (Delico's Nursery) Prequel Manga Cocoon Enters Hiatus

Image via TRUMP comic's Twitter © Hamaguri, Kenichi Suemitsu, Kadokawa

The February issue of Kadokawa Shoten 's Young Ace magazine announced on Saturday that Hamaguri 's TRUMP prequel manga series Cocoon is entering a hiatus as the artist receives treatment for an unspecified illness. The magazine and the manga's official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts will announce when the series will resume as soon as the date is decided.

Hamaguri launched the series in Young Ace on September 4.

Kenichi Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the first TRUMP manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2020. The series is based on Suemitsu's TRUMP stage play series which began in 2009. Kadokawa shipped the manga's first compiled volume in June 2021, and the manga ended in December 2023.

The stage play series inspired a television anime titled Delico's Nursery , which debuted in August 2024. The teaser video revealed the story in September 2023:

In the past, the vampire race that ruled over the land had the power of immortality. In the present day, this power has been lost and the world has been divided into two groups: the now-mortal vampire race and the human race that coincides with their limited life-span. However, it is said that somewhere in this world exists one sole Vampire that still has eternal life. TRUE OF VAMP: The originator of Vamps. Connecting the first and last letters, people called the origins of the vampire race "TRUMP."

Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.