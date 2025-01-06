Momo Sumomo's Bōkoku no Marguerite Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga about runaway princess of fallen country launched in June 2018

Image via Amazon © Momo Sumomo, Akita Shoten

Princess

Bōkoku no Marguerite

The February issue of'smagazine reported on Monday that's) manga will end in two more chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in March.

The manga entered its climax in November 2024.

The manga centers on the titular Marguerite, a young princess of the kingdom of Lunaria, on the run from the country's fall. Taken in by Christophe, a villager of Elbe, she is raised as a boy named Nicolas, posing as Christophe's son to hide her identity. But 10 years later, she encounters two goldsmiths named Rene and Leo, and saves their lives from a bandit attack.

Sumomo launched the manga in Princess in June 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 16, and will publish the 15th volume on December 16.

Media Do International previously released Sumomo's released all 14 volumes of Momo Sumomo 's Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country ( Kōkyū Days: Shichisei Kuni Monogatari ) manga in English. Sumomo published the manga in Princess from October 2011 to January 2018.

Source: Princess magazine's February 2025 issue