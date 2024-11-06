Momo Sumomo's Bōkoku no Marguerite Manga Enters Climax

Manga about runaway princess of fallen country launched in June 2018

Image via Amazon © Momo Sumomo, Akita Shoten

Bōkoku no Marguerite

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga is entering its climax.

The manga centers on the titular Marguerite, a young princess of the kingdom of Lunaria, on the run from the country's fall. Taken in by Christophe, a villager of Elbe, she is raised as a boy named Nicolas, posing as Christophe's son to hide her identity. But 10 years later, she encounters two goldsmiths named Rene and Leo, and saves their lives from a bandit attack.

Sumomo launched the manga in Princess in June 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on July 16, and will publish the 15th volume on December 16.

Media Do International previously released Sumomo's released all 14 volumes of Momo Sumomo 's Harem Days The Seven-Starred Country ( Kōkyū Days: Shichisei Kuni Monogatari ) manga in English. Sumomo published the manga in Princess from October 2011 to January 2018.