Ni-zuma's 'Disguised as a Butler, the Former Princess Evades the Prince's Love!' Manga Ends
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched in 2020
Hakusensha's Manga Park website published the final chapter of Ni-zuma's Disguised as a Butler, the Former Princess Evades the Prince's Love! (Ōji ni Dekiai Saretakunai node Moto Princess Desu ga Dansō Shitsuji ni Narimasu!) manga on Monday.
Ni-zuma launched the manga on Manga Park in 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2021, and the eighth volume on October 18.
Comikey publishes the manga in English digitally and describes the story:
At an academy for the young sons of nobles, women are forbidden. There, an exceptional butler by the name of Junon works tirelessly to help the selfish girl-hating prince find a bride. For Junon has a reason he absolutely needs the prince to find a bride. A story of romance, gushing love, a secret, and a kingdom!!
