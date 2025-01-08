Mizuki-senpai's Love Fortune-Telling Manga Ends

Series originally published as web series

The 34th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal Zero magazine published the final chapter of Shirosawa 's Mizuki-senpai's Love Fortune-Telling manga on Thursday.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

High school second-year Sakagami Sojiro is late for school one day, when he is given a ride by a mysterious girl who looks like a third-year, and claims that her fortunes are 100% accurate. She declares that he is fated to be with a girl younger than him... but little does he know that she's referring to herself! So begins a comedy of love between the fumbling Mizuki-"senpai" and clueless Sakagami!

Shirosawa originally launched the series as a comic on Twitter (now known as X) before it moved to the Young Animal Zero magazine and the Young Animal Web platform in July 2020.

