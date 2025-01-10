News
Hulu to Add Multiple Macross Anime on January 13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hulu is listing that the following Macross anime will begin streaming on the service on January 13:
- The Super Dimension Fortress Macross: Flash Back 2012
- The Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: Lovers, Again
- Macross Plus
- Macross Plus Movie Edition
- Macross Delta
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre (Macross Delta the Movie: Passionate Walkūre)
- Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!!
- Macross Zero
- Macross 7
- Macross Dynamite 7
- Macross 7: The Galaxy is Calling Me!
- Macross Fb7 Listen to My Song!
- Macross Frontier
- Macross Frontier: The False Songstress
- Macross Frontier: The Wings of Farewell
- Macross Frontier: Labyrinth of Time
Big West, Studio Nue, and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.
The official Macross website announced in March 2024 that the "Star" brand of Disney+ would stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise. The Canadian version of the Disney+ platform is streaming anime from the Macross franchise.
Thanks to WTK for the news tip.