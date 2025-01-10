Hulu to Add Multiple Macross Anime on January 13

Image via Macross official website ©1994,1995 BIGWEST/MACROSS PLUS PROJECT

is listing that the followinganime will begin streaming on the service on January 13:

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

The official Macross website announced in March 2024 that the "Star" brand of Disney+ would stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise . The Canadian version of the Disney+ platform is streaming anime from the Macross franchise .

