Disney+ Canada Adds 4 More Macross Anime

Image via Macross official website ©1994 BIGWEST/MACROSS 7 PROJECT

The Canadian version of the Disney+ platform is now streaming the following anime from the Macross franchise:

The platform previously added 11 Macross titles.

The official Macross website announced in March that the "Star" brand of Disney+ will stream numerous anime from the Macross franchise in 2024.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.



Thanks to André for the tip.