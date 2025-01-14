Rusty Rabbit Game's Trailer Reveals New April 17 Release Date

PS5, Switch, PC game delayed from September 24

NetEase Games began streaming a trailer for it and Nitroplus ' new Rusty Rabbit side-scrolling game, and it reveals that the game will launch digitally in English and Japanese for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on April 17. There will also be a physical Switch release in Japan. The English trailer previews the dub :

English

Japanese

Image courtesy of NetEase Games © 2024 NetEase Interactive Entertainment Pte. Ltd, NITRO PLUS

PlayStation

Steam

NetEase Games

The game was originally scheduled to launch on September 24 on5 and PC via. PS5 players who pre-ordered would have had early access on September 21. The game was delayed in August 2024, during whichannounced the Switch version.

The game is a single-player 2.5D side-srolling action game featuring robots. Bosses have weak spots that players can take advantage of with various skills and abilities. There is a level-up system with skill points. The game will feature voiceovers in Japanese and English. Supported languages include English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Spanish, and German.

The story follows Stamp, a middle-aged rabbit who loves tinkering with junk. After humanity left this planet for thousands of years following an apocalytpic ice age, rabbits have become the species who believe they were chosen by God to rule the world. In their world, the rabbits have a religion based on the Peter Rabbit books as their scripture. The rabbits go into dungeons of the taboo world to dig up old archeological items and treasure. Stamp lives on Smokestack Mountain, where he goes on adventures to hunt treasure, along with his allies the BBs (who do not remember what their initials actually stand for). Stamp's hobby of junk digging connects him to the D-TAM terminal, which leads him to unexpected adventures. He is also searching for his missing daughter, whom he has lost contact with after a falling-out. Stamp is stubborn, impatient, foul-mothed, and considered a heretic of the rabbits' religion.

Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza/Like a Dragon ) is voicing the main character Stamp. YongYea , who voices the new dubbed voice of Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon series, will voice Stamp in English. The English voiceovers will launch two weeks after the game's initial launch.

The cast also includes:

Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is credited for the game's conceptual development and screenplay.