Rusty Rabbit Game Delayed, Adds Switch Version

Rusty Rabbit

The official X/Twitter account forand' newside-scrolling game announced on Thursday that the game is getting aSwitch version, but it is also getting a delay to 2025 so the staff can prepare for its release. The staff will reveal the new release date when it is decided.

The game was originally scheduled to launch on September 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . PS5 players who pre-ordered would have had early access on September 21. There will be refunds available for customers who have already pre-ordered the game through the PlayStation Store.

The game is a single-player 2.5D side-srolling action game featuring robots. Bosses have weak spots that players can take advantage of with various skills and abilities. There is a level-up system with skill points. The game will feature voiceovers in Japanese and English. Supported languages include English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Spanish, and German.

The story follows Stamp, a middle-aged rabbit who loves tinkering with junk. After humanity left this planet for thousands of years following an apocalytpic ice age, rabbits have become the species who believe they were chosen by God to rule the world. In their world, the rabbits have a religion based on the Peter Rabbit books as their scripture. The rabbits go into dungeons of the taboo world to dig up old archeological items and treasure. Stamp lives on Smokestack Mountain, where he goes on adventures to hunt treasure, along with his allies the BBs (who do not remember what their initials actually stand for). Stamp's hobby of junk digging connects him to the D-TAM terminal, which leads him to unexpected adventures. He is also searching for his missing daughter, whom he has lost contact with after a falling-out. Stamp is stubborn, impatient, foul-mothed, and considered a heretic of the rabbits' religion.

Takaya Kuroda (Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza/Like a Dragon ) is voicing the main character Stamp. Yong Yea, who voices the new dubbed voice of Kazuma Kiryu in the Like a Dragon series, will voice Stamp in English. The English voiceovers will launch two weeks after the game's initial launch.

The cast also includes:

Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is credited for the game's conceptual development and screenplay.

