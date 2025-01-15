Ao Hatesaka's GALAXIAS Manga Moves to Magazine Pocket Service

Manga switches to semi-monthly schedule starting on February 5

This year's seventh issue of'sannounced on Wednesday that'smanga will move to'sservice, starting in its 19th chapter on February 5. The magazine stated that after some consultation with Hatesaka, it has been decided that the manga's quality is the priority, and that the series will move to, publishing new chapters every two weeks.

In a separate statement included in the announcement, Hatesaka apologized to the readers for not being able to keep up with the manga's weekly publication in the magazine. Hatesaka added that they hope to achieve a more stable serialization, and that they will do their best to give the readers confidence and trust in the manga's release.

Kodansha 's K manga licensed GALAXIAS for simulpub and describes the story:

It's been ten years since the assassination of the Dragon King, the land's most powerful ruler. Off in the corner of the kingdom where tailed dragonfolk dwell, Jio, a human girl, yearns for adventure and an escape from rural life. However, when she meets the mysterious, amnesiac young man Neraid, Jio's life turns upside-down! With courage and curiosity knocking on the door, the two of them find the ultimate adventure waiting for them!! A traditional battle fantasy from a rookie artist begins!!

Hatesaka entered the manga's one-shot pilot in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket 's 108th Rookie Manga Award, where it won the Special Manga Award in June 2022. The manga started serialization in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2024. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 17, and will release the second volume on February 17.

