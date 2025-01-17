Orange Inc.'s e-Bookstore Service emaqi Adds Revenge Classroom Manga

Manga centers on middle school student bent on revenge against 28 classmates who bullied her

Revenge Classroom

Fukushū Kyōshitsu

AI localization companyadded Karasu Yamazaki and Ryu Kaname's) manga to its "" e-bookstore service during the week of January 17.

The company describes the manga:

Ayana Fujisawa, a third-year middle school student, has suffered relentless bullying at the hands of her classmates. One day, she makes a fateful decision: to inflict the same hellish suffering on every single one of them. As Ayana uncovers the identities of the ringleaders behind her suffering, she begins to question whether even her closest friends might be complicit. Determined, Ayana vows that her quest for vengeance against all 28 classmates won't end until she's dealt with each one.

The manga is based on Yamazaki's Fukushū no Uta (Song of Revenge) novel series published on Everystar , and the original manga also originally released on Everystar . Futabasha published the manga in print, and published the seventh and final volume in October 2016.



Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada on September 3. The " emaqi " platform featured approximately 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

The company is also partnering with Shueisha to localize one-shot manga from Shonen Jump+ . Both the emaqi and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus services are simultaneously publishing the one-shot manga.

Readers can create a free account on emaqi and access the platform's wide range of content. Each manga has a detailed synopsis, and sample chapters or previews that are available for readers to try out. Readers can buy individual volumes of a manga title, or subscribe to an ongoing series directly through the platform.

emaqi is web-based, and Orange is considering launching the service as a mobile app this year.

Source: E-mail correspondence

