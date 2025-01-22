Machiko Kyō's Suzume no Gakkō Manga Listed to End in 3rd Volume

Series debuted in March 2024

Image via Amazon Japan

Amazon Japan is listing the third compiled book volume of Machiko Kyō 's Suzume no Gakkō (Suzume's School) manga as the final volume. The third volume will ship on April 17.

The series follows two students, Suzume and Medaka, who are both studying for the same middle school entrance exams. Suzume comes from a normal household, while Medaka is the adorable daughter from a rich family. The two become acquainted and begin a friendship that explores the differences in their lifestyles, personalities, and upbringing.

Kyō launched the series on Amutus Corporation's Mecha Comic platform in June 2022.

Kyō debuted the Orizuru manga in Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine in March 2024.

Kyō published the Mitsuami no Kami-sama manga in Shueisha 's now-defunct Jump X ( Jump Kai ) magazine in 2013, and Shueisha published the manga's first and only compiled book volume in the same year. The manga won an award in the 18th Annual Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize in March 2014. The manga inspired Production I.G 's Pigtails 28-minute short anime film. The short made its international debut in April 2016 at the WorldFest Houston International Film Festival, where it won the Platinum Remi Award in the Classic Cel Animation Category. Pigtails has won multiple awards, including the Diamond Award in the Animated Film category at the 2016 California Film Awards.



Source: Amazon Japan