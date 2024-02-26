Cocoon's Machiko Kyō Launches New Manga

Orizuru manga debuts on March 26

This year's April issue of Akita Shoten 's Elegance Eve magazine revealed on Monday that Machiko Kyō ( Cocoon ) is launching a new manga titled Orizuru in the magazine's next issue on March 26.

©今日マチ子（秋田書店）／NHK・NEP

Cocoon

Kyō released themanga in 2010, 65 years after the end of World War II. The manga is inspiring an anime (pictured right) that will air onin summer 2025., a veterananimator, is the animation producer, with the studioproducing the anime. The anime's 2025 release comes 80 years after the end of World War II.

Kyō published the Mitsuami no Kami-sama manga in Shueisha 's now-defunct Jump X ( Jump Kai ) magazine in 2013, and Shueisha published the manga's first and only compiled book volume in the same year. The manga won an award in the 18th Annual Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize in March 2014. The manga inspired Production I.G 's Pigtails 28-minute short anime film. The short made its international debut in April 2016 at the WorldFest Houston International Film Festival, where it won the Platinum Remi Award in the Classic Cel Animation Category. Pigtails has won multiple awards, including the Diamond Award in the Animated Film category at the 2016 California Film Awards.