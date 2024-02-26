News
Cocoon's Machiko Kyō Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
This year's April issue of Akita Shoten's Elegance Eve magazine revealed on Monday that Machiko Kyō (Cocoon) is launching a new manga titled Orizuru in the magazine's next issue on March 26.Kyō released the Cocoon manga in 2010, 65 years after the end of World War II. The manga is inspiring an anime (pictured right) that will air on NHK in summer 2025. Hitomi Tateno, a veteran Studio Ghibli animator, is the animation producer, with the studio Sasayuri producing the anime. The anime's 2025 release comes 80 years after the end of World War II.
Kyō published the Mitsuami no Kami-sama manga in Shueisha's now-defunct Jump X (Jump Kai) magazine in 2013, and Shueisha published the manga's first and only compiled book volume in the same year. The manga won an award in the 18th Annual Osamu Tezuka Cultural Prize in March 2014. The manga inspired Production I.G's Pigtails 28-minute short anime film. The short made its international debut in April 2016 at the WorldFest Houston International Film Festival, where it won the Platinum Remi Award in the Classic Cel Animation Category. Pigtails has won multiple awards, including the Diamond Award in the Animated Film category at the 2016 California Film Awards.
