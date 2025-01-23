Live-Action My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film of Mashiro 's My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga unveiled a new trailer and poster visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the films' theme song "Now Loading" by Macaroni Enpitsu .

The film opens in theaters on March 28.

The film stars Ryūto Sakuma as Akito Yamada and Mizuki Yamashita as Akane Kinoshita.

The series stars (top row, left to right):

NOA as Eita Sasaki

as Eita Sasaki Rui Tsukishima as Runa Sasaki

as Runa Sasaki Mogura Suzuki as Takezo Kamota

Mahiru Coda as Momoko Maeda

as Momoko Maeda Mizuki Kayashima as Yukari Tsubaki

as Yukari Tsubaki Ōshirō Maeda as Takeaki Okamoto

(second row, left to right):

is directing the film. is writing the script. is producing. is distributing.

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 23. Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it is also publishing it in print.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the anime:

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022.

