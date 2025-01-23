Webtoon Stagtown Set for Hollywood Live-Action Film Adaptation

Margot Robbie's production company will co-produce film

Image via webtoonscorp.com © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the horror series Stagtown, serialized on its English platform, will be adapted into a live-action film.

Stagtown originated from Naver WEBTOON 's global amateur creator platform, CANVAS. The horror webtoon follows protagonist Frankie as he returns to his eerie hometown of Stagtown and encounters supernatural phenomena. Since its official serialization in 2021, Stagtown has gained a popularity in North America, surpassing 18 million views.

LuckyChap Entertainment, a production company founded by Margot Robbie, will co-produce the project in collaboration with Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. LuckyChap is known for producing critically acclaimed films such as Barbie (nominated for eight Academy Awards), Promising Young Woman , and Saltburn .

Benjamin Brewer, a VFX supervisor known for his work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, will write and direct the film. Brewer has directed music videos for Justin Bieber , contributed to the Netflix film Reptile, and recently directed the Nicolas Cage -starring feature Arcadian.

Jason Goldberg, Head of Film at Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, said, "Stagtown has captivated North American fans with its unique horror story and stunning artwork. We are thrilled to collaborate with the exceptional team at LuckyChap and Benjamin Brewer, who are set to redefine the genre with their innovative vision."

Aron Levitz, David Madden, and Jason Goldberg will produce the film.

Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, founded in 2021 under WEBTOON Entertainment, is adapting over 100 WEBTOON and web novel IPs for global audiences. Projects include Lore Olympus, with animation production by The Jim Henson Company (17 billion global views); Death of a Pop Star, produced by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody; and Freaking Romance, co-produced with Skybound Entertainment.

Stagtown is available on WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT. Punko drew the series, which ended in 2023.