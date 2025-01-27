Headhunted to Another World's Benigashira, Muramitsu Launch New Series

Saikyо̄ Shо̄kanshi wa Arasa Ossan manga launches on February 27

Image via Amazon

The March issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine announced on Monday the Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! creative team Benigashira and Muramitsu will launch a new series Saikyо̄ Shо̄kanshi wa Arasa Ossan (The Strongest Summoned Swordsman is an Around 30s Old Man) in the April issue on February 27.

The story follows Sо̄saku Kamifuda, an otaku around his 30s, who is fully indulging in his trading card game hobby. In the midst of his mother selling the entirety of his precious card collection, the man is transported to another world. Using his card game skills, he attempts to find a way back home.

Benigashira and Muramitsu launched the Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Heavenly King! ( Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi ) manga in Overlap 's Comic Gardo web manga site in December 2019. Seven Seas publishes the series in English.

The manga adapts Benigashira 's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu , and the third volume debuted digitally in April 2020.

