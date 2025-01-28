×
News
Nao Sakai Launches New Manga

posted on by Anita Tai
Mugi Kaoru Futari debuts on Tuesday

Shonen Sunday editor Miyakawa announced on X (formerly Twitter) manga creator Nao Sakai is launching a new series Mugi Kaoru Futari (Wheat-Scented Two of Us) on the Sunday Webry platform on Tuesday.

giq4xtybaaajbfx
Image via Miyakawa's X/Twitter account

Sakai (Naisho no Kyōko Nee-san) launched a manga adaptation of the 22/7 anime on the Sunday Webry manga website in January 2020. The series concluded with the second compiled book volume in April 2020.

The manga told an original story not told in the anime.

Source: Miyakawa's X/Twitter account

