Nao Sakai Launches New Manga

Shonen Sunday editor Miyakawa announced on X (formerly Twitter ) manga creator Nao Sakai is launching a new series Mugi Kaoru Futari (Wheat-Scented Two of Us) on the Sunday Webry platform on Tuesday.

Sakai ( Naisho no Kyōko Nee-san ) launched a manga adaptation of the 22/7 anime on the Sunday Webry manga website in January 2020. The series concluded with the second compiled book volume in April 2020.

The manga told an original story not told in the anime.