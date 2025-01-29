Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Film Reveals 12 More Returning Cast Members from TV Series

The official website for the live-action film for Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga revealed on Wednesday 12 cast members who will reprise their roles from the live-action television series.

Image via Live-action Ya Boy Kongming! film's X/Twitter account ©四葉タト・小川亮／講談社 ©2025 フジテレビジョン 松竹 講談社 FNS27社

The newly announced returning cast includes (image above, from top left to bottom right):

Additionally, Miyase, Sekiguchi, Morisaki, ELLY , Ishizaki, and Nagaoka will also appear at the film's "Kickoff Party" at the Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa Prefecture on February 22.

Image via Ya Boy Kongiming! live-action project's X/Twitter account ©四葉タト・小川亮／講談社 ©2025 フジテレビジョン 松竹 講談社 FNS27社

The film will open on April 25.

The film is set during "Music Battle Awards 2025," a music festival in which Japan's three major labels compete for the top spot.

The following cast reprise their roles from the live-action TV series:

Osamu Mukai as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang)

as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang) Moka Kamishiraishi as protagonist Eiko

as protagonist Eiko Dean Fujioka as Liu Bei

as Liu Bei Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi

New cast members include (name spellings not official):

Fūju Kamio as Sima Jun

as Sima Jun Wednesday's Campanella member Utaha as Shin

as Shin Boy band &TEAM as themselves

Utaha will also sing in the film as her character.

Series director Shūhei Shibue will return as director for the film, along with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter.

The Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia compilation film for the anime series screened in Japanese theaters in March 2024.

The live-action series premiered in September 2023 on Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot and ended in November 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1, 2021. The company describes the manga:

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.