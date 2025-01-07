Live-Action Ya Boy Kongming! Film's Teaser Unveils &Team Boy Band as Themselves

Film opens on April 25 after "Kickoff Party" on February 22

The official website for the live-action film for Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the film on Wednesday. The teaser highlights the story's "Music Battle Awards 2025" event, and also reveals that the boy band &TEAM ( Honey Lemon Soda , Trillion Game ) will appear in the film as themselves.

Image via Ya Boy Kongiming! live-action project's X/Twitter account ©四葉タト・小川亮／講談社 ©2025 フジテレビジョン 松竹 講談社 FNS27社

&TEAM members play a key role in the story, particularly in the "Music Battle Awards 2025." In addition, the group will appear at the film's "Kickoff Party" at the Pia Arena MM in Kanagawa Prefecture on February 22.

The film will open on April 25.

The film is set during "Music Battle Awards 2025," a music festival in which Japan's three major labels compete for the top spot.

The following cast reprise their roles from the live-action TV series:

Osamu Mukai as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang)

as Shokatsu Kōmei (Zhuge Kongming, better known in history as Zhuge Liang) Moka Kamishiraishi as protagonist Eiko

as protagonist Eiko Dean Fujioka as Liu Bei

as Liu Bei Mirai Moriyama as Owner Kobayashi

New cast members include (name spellings not official):

Fūju Kamio as Sima Jun, a young strategist and a descendant of Zhuge Kongming's greatest rival Sima Yi

as Sima Jun, a young strategist and a descendant of Zhuge Kongming's greatest rival Sima Yi Wednesday's Campanella member Utaha as Shin, a singer and Jun's sister

Utaha will also sing in the film as her character.

Series director Shūhei Shibue will return as director for the film, along with Nonji Nemoto as scriptwriter.

The cast and staff members will hold a live talk event on February 22, where they will perform songs and discuss the series.

The Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia compilation film for the anime series screened in Japanese theaters in March 2024.

The live-action series premiered in September 2023 on Fuji TV 's "Shinsui 10 Drama" timeslot and ended in November 2023.

© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1, 2021. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video in April 2023.