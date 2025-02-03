'Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional' Remake Game's Video Reveals May 8 Release

Remake of landmark dating sim game ships on Switch in Japan

The official website for Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional , a remake of Konami 's Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you game, began streaming a new video for the game on Monday. The video reveals the game's May 8 release date. The game will ship for the Switch in Japan.

Image via Konami's X/Twitter account © Konami Digital Entertainment

Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you

Tokimeki Memorial

The game is a remake of the dating simulation'sgame for theSaturn, and PC, which shipped on those platforms in 1995, 1996, and 1997, respectively. The game is itself a remake of the original 1994PC Engine game.

The new game will have new illustrations while featuring the same script and voice acting.

The game inspired a two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation in 1999 by Studio Pierrot .

Source: Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional game's website via Hachima Kikō