News
'Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional' Remake Game's Video Reveals May 8 Release
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Remake of landmark dating sim game ships on Switch in Japan
The official website for Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional, a remake of Konami's Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you game, began streaming a new video for the game on Monday. The video reveals the game's May 8 release date. The game will ship for the Switch in Japan.
The game is a remake of the dating simulation franchise's Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you game for the PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and PC, which shipped on those platforms in 1995, 1996, and 1997, respectively. The game is itself a remake of the original 1994 Tokimeki Memorial PC Engine game.
The new game will have new illustrations while featuring the same script and voice acting.
The game inspired a two-episode original video anime (OVA) adaptation in 1999 by Studio Pierrot.
Source: Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional game's website via Hachima Kikō