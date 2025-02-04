News
Manga UP! Global Adds Exquisite Blood Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Square Enix Manga & Books will release 1st compiled volume of Sakura Fujimoto's manga in English in August
Manga UP! Global added Sakura Fujimoto's Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji (Miyabi Chi no Onmyōji) manga in English on Wednesday.
Square Enix Manga & Books will release the first compiled volume of the manga in English in August 2025. It describes the manga:
In this fantastical tale of demonic battles and courtly intrigue, the onmyoji known as the “Heretic” faces a destiny that could forever change both human and demon worlds!
In an era when only a thin boundary exists between mortal and supernatural realms, demons steal ten powerful artifacts known as the Sacred Relics from the human imperial capital. The emperor issues a decree to the onmyoji who serve and defend the empire: recover the Relics at all costs. Among their number is the brilliant renegade, Fuzuki, who sets off in search of the first Relic.
Fujimoto launched the manga in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine in November 2021. The company shipped the fifth compiled volume of the manga on July 26, and will release the sixth volume on March 27.
Source: Email correspondence