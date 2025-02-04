Manga UP! Global Adds Exquisite Blood Manga in English

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Miyabi Chi no Onmyōji

Square Enix Manga & Books will release the first compiled volume of the manga in English in August 2025. It describes the manga:

In this fantastical tale of demonic battles and courtly intrigue, the onmyoji known as the “Heretic” faces a destiny that could forever change both human and demon worlds! In an era when only a thin boundary exists between mortal and supernatural realms, demons steal ten powerful artifacts known as the Sacred Relics from the human imperial capital. The emperor issues a decree to the onmyoji who serve and defend the empire: recover the Relics at all costs. Among their number is the brilliant renegade, Fuzuki, who sets off in search of the first Relic.

Fujimoto launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in November 2021. The company shipped the fifth compiled volume of the manga on July 26, and will release the sixth volume on March 27.

Source: Email correspondence