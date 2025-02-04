Vampires Chan Can't Suck Properly Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

Happinet announced on Tuesday that Kyōsuke Nishiki's Chanto Suenai Kyūketsuki-chan ( Vampires Chan Can't Suck Properly [sic] or Vampire-chan Who Can't Suck Properly) manga will receive a television anime adaptation this year. The company also revealed the anime's main cast, main staff, and teaser visual.

Nishiki drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

The anime's main cast members are:

Minami Tanaka as Luna Ishikawa, a second-year vampire transfer student at Kashinokidai High School who actually sucks at sucking blood

Kenshō Ono as Tatsuta Ōtori, a second-year high school student at Kashinokidai who discovers Runa's secret and becomes her "Mama" so she can practice blood sucking

Sayaka Yamai ( Dungeon People , Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to ) is directing the anime at feel. , Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! series, Given ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Takuya Tani ( Muv-Luv Alternative , Mysterious Disappearances ) is designing the characters.

The comedy manga centers on Luna Ishikawa, a second-year high school transfer student who is popular because of her cool and mysterious aura and her commanding presence. Luna excels in her studies and in sports, but as a vampire, she is actually bad at sucking blood. Tatsuta Ōtori, Luna's classmate who tends to blend into the scenery at their high school, discovers her secret. As a result, he becomes her "Mama" so she can practice blood sucking.

Nishiki launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in May 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in October 2021, and the seventh volume on October 9.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.