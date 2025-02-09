Fūto Tantei Manga Goes on Hiatus, Will Return in April With New Arc

Manga's 17th volume had teased the series would soon enter its final arc

Image via Amazon Japan © Riku Sanjō, Masaki Satou, Shogakukan

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that themanga is going on hiatus, and will return with a new arc in April.

The series entered its "last stage" in January 2024, and the manga's 17th compiled volume stated the manga was about to enter its final arc.

The manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada is supervising the manga. Katsuya Terada ( Blood: The Last Vampire , Silk Road Kids ) is credited for creature design. As with the original series, the new sequel is once again set in Fūto city and focuses on the characters Shotaro Hidari and Philip.

Toei describes the manga:

FUUTO is under the protection of Shotaro and Philip,

But bizarre incidents continue to occur frequently on the far side of the city.

Tokime, a mysterious beauty, appears and a new evil casts its shadow over the windy city.

It's the beginning of a new battle for Kamen Rider W.

The manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017. Shogakukan published the 17th compiled book volume on October 30.

The manga's anime adaptation titled FUUTO PI premiered in August 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime project commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise.

The Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō (FUUTO PI: Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull) anime film screened for a limited time in Japanese theaters starting on November 8.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation titled Fūto Tantei The STAGE , which ran from December 2022 to January 2023 in Tokyo and Osaka.

The Kamen Rider W series aired from September 2009 to August 2010 as the 11th Kamen Rider show in Japan's Heisei era. The show starred Renn Kiriyama as Shotaro Hidari and Masaki Suda as his buddy Philip.