'Bye Bye, Earth' Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 4 Debut in New Video

The staff for the television anime of Tow Ubukata 's Bye Bye, Earth novel revealed on Friday that the second season will debut on April 4. The staff also revealed the show's theme song information, two new promotional videos, and a new visual.

Both videos below reveal and preview Who-ya Extended 's opening theme song "Aufheben" and ASCA 's ending theme song "Moonwork."

Image courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment © 冲方丁・KADOKAWA／WOWOW，ソニー・ピクチャーズ，クランチロール

The anime will premiere on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. JST on WOWOW , both broadcast and streaming. The series will debut on other television and streaming services in Japan at a later date.

The new season will feature a returning staff and cast.

The first season premiered in July 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired "in more than 200 countries and territories.

Yasuto Nishikata ( The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky , Hortensia Saga , Killing Bites ) directed the anime at LIDEN FILMS with assistant director Sōta Yokote . Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Macross Frontier , World Trigger , Izetta: The Last Witch ) was in charge of the series scripts, and Yūki Hino designed the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero , The Apothecary Diaries ) composed the music.

The novels' story is set on an Earth where all people take the form of animals. Belle is the only girl in the world without the characteristics of animals. She sets out to discover if there are other beings like her. Belle wields a sword and becomes involved with the struggles between the cities and outside world.

Crunchyroll , the WOWOW subscription television channel, and Sony Pictures are producing the anime.

Ubukata's Bye Bye, Earth fantasy novel first shipped in two volumes in December 2000 with art by Yoshitaka Amano . The work then received a new four-volume edition from 2007 to 2008 with illustrations by Hyung-Tae Kim .

Ryū Asahi launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in January 2020, and ended it in July 2022. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2022.

Source: Press release