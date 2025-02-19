Anime Milwaukee Hosts Studio Orange's Yoshihiro Watanabe, Shunsuke Aoki, Tadashi Nakajima, Hirotsugu Hayakawa

© Orange

The Anime Milwaukee (AMKE) event announced on Tuesday that it will host staff members of the CG animeat this year's event, including producer), animation sub-director), art director), and VFX director Hirotsugu Hayakawa ().

The guests will participate in an event about "behind-the-scenes secrets" for the Trigun Stampede anime.

Studio Orange is known for its adaptation of Haruko Ishikawa's Land of the Lustrous manga, the anime of Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga, the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point , and the Trigun Stampede anime, among other works. The studio has also done CG work for parts of various anime productions as far back as 2004's Aquarion television series. Netflix will exclusively stream Qubic Pictures and Orange 's anime series of Scott Westerfeld 's Leviathan novel series in 2025.

The event will also host Nozomu Sasaki , Kanae Itō , and Taku Inoue .

Anime Milwaukee 2025 will take place at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Baird Center in Milwaukee, WI on March 7-9.

