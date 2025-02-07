Anime Milwaukee to Host Voice Actress Kanae Itō

Image via Anime Milwaukee

The Anime Milwaukee (AMKE) event announced on Friday that it will host voice actressat this year's event.

Itō made her major debut in the 2007 Shugo Chara! anime, playing the role of Amu Hinamori and Dia. Since then, she has voiced numerous roles in both anime and video games, such as Sword Art Online (Yui), Mobile Suit Gundam AGE (Lu Anon), Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya (Suzuka Kurihara), Divine Gate (Midori), A Certain Scientific Railgun (Ruiko Saten), One Piece (Carrot), Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid (Miura Rinaldi), Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow (Ohana Matsumae), Waccha PriMagi! (Tanto-chan), Haganai (Sena Kashiwazaki), The World God Only Knows (Elysia de Lute Ima), To Love-Ru (Nana Astar Deviluke), Final Fantasy XIII (Lumina), Ar Tonelico 2 (Cynthia), and Granblue Fantasy (Sturm).

She has also performed theme songs for some of the anime where she played a main role. She made her first live-action appearance in the Yōjū Mameshiba show in 2009.

The event will also host voice actor Nozomu Sasaki .

Anime Milwaukee 2025 will take place at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Baird Center in Milwaukee, WI on March 7-9.



Source: Email correspondence