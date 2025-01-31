×
Anime Milwaukee to Host Voice Actor Nozomu Sasaki

posted on by Alex Mateo
Voice of Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke, Akira's Tetsuo, Death Note's Mello attends event on March 7-9

The Anime Milwaukee (AMKE) event announced on Friday that it will host voice actor Nozomu Sasaki at this year's event.

Sasaki has performed numerous roles, including Yu Yu Hakusho's Yusuke, Akira's Tetsuo, Monster's Johan Liebert, The Legend of the Galactic Heroes' Julian Mintz, Cardcaptor Sakura's Eriol, and Death Note's Mello.

Anime Milwaukee 2025 will take place at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center and Baird Center in Milwaukee, WI on March 7-9.

