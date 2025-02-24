Mame Coordinate's Sachi Miyabe Launches New Manga

Bocchi ga Atsumatte Viking Ittemita manga about 3 loners going to a buffet together launches on February 28

The March 7 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed on Friday that Sachi Miyabe will launch a new manga titled Bocchi ga Atsumatte Viking Ittemita (Us Loners Got Together and Went to the Buffet) in the magazine's next issue on February 28.

Image via Weekly Manga Times magazine's website ©Houbunsha

The manga centers on Ritsu, an office lady who worries too much about other people. She finds out the Mo and Rune, two people she met through an online game, are also her "lonely meal comrades." Boldly, she decides to go on a buffet trip with them.

Miyabe launched the Mame Coordinate manga in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine in March 2016, and ended it in February 2018. Tokuma Shoten published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in May 2018. Tokyopop released the manga in English.