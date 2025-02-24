Touring After the Apocalypse Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

Manga about 2 girls touring post-apocalyptic Japan in a motorcycle launched in 2020

Aniplex revealed on Monday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Sakae Saito 's Touring After the Apocalypse ( Shūmatsu Touring ) manga that will debut this year. Nexus will animate the series.

The series will star Konomi Inagaki as Youko and Miyu Tomita as Airi.

Aniplex had on Friday teased a new anime announcement with a visual featuring two women in center of Shibuya standing next to one motorbike.

The anime's X/Twitter account posted a new image of the women on Monday, revealing that it was the voice actresses themselves who were teased earlier.

Image via Amazon © Sakae Saito, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Yen Press

All alone after the end of days, two girls ride through the desolate ruins of Japan—but they're not about to let the collapse of civilization get in the way of sightseeing! From the hot springs of Hakone to the massive Tokyo Big Sight , they've got the run of the country's most popular tourist spots all to themselves, so why not make the most of it?

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes the manga:

Saito launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in June 2024, and will publish the seventh volume on March 27.

Saito drew the manga for the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko franchise , which launched in Shōnen Ace in October 2017, and ended in March 2019. Saito also drew the Super Cub Rei spinoff manga of Tone Koken and Hiro 's Super Cub light novel series. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in April 2022, and ended in January 2024.

Saito also drew the Buddy Complex - Senjō no Coupling , Heavy Object S , and Heavy Object A manga.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.