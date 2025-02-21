News
Aniplex Teases New Anime Announcement on Monday With Visual
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex revealed on Friday that it will announce a new anime work on Monday at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST), and teased the new anime with a visual.
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣◥— アニプレックス | ANIPLEX (@aniplex_info) February 21, 2025
新作アニメ作品
2.24㊊｜18:00発表
◣＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢#アニプレックス YouTubeチャンネルに
謎の予告ビジュアルが出現🏍https://t.co/46wXlYJZnc
渋谷の風景の中、
1台のバイクとともに佇む2人ー
⏰2月24日㊊18時
YouTubeプレミア公開にてPV公開！ pic.twitter.com/R9RV0bJTyt
Aniplex will reveal the new anime in a YouTube livestream. The below video features the words "Two girls, motorbikes, travel." The visual features two women in center of Shibuya standing next to one motorbike.
Sources: Aniplex's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie