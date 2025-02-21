×
News
Aniplex Teases New Anime Announcement on Monday With Visual

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins

Aniplex revealed on Friday that it will announce a new anime work on Monday at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST), and teased the new anime with a visual.

Aniplex will reveal the new anime in a YouTube livestream. The below video features the words "Two girls, motorbikes, travel." The visual features two women in center of Shibuya standing next to one motorbike.

Sources: Aniplex's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

