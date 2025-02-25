×
Nobuo Yamada Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Performance Cancellations

posted on by Alex Mateo
Saint Seiya singer known as NoB was diagnosed 7 years ago with kidney cancer

Singer Nobuo Yamada (also known as NoB) revealed on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer seven years ago. Yamada has been continuing his activities despite his diagnosis. However, due to health reasons, he has decided to cancel his "Saint Seiya 'Pegasus Fantasy' Grand Finale' performance in Mexico on March 29-30 and his guest appearance at the Tarō Kobayashi Festival on March 8.

Yamada was formerly the lead vocalist of the band MAKE-UP, which performed the first opening theme song "Pegasus Fantasy" and ending theme song "Blue Forever" for the original Saint Seiya anime. He also composed the theme songs and wrote the lyrics.

He also performed theme songs for Kemono Michi: Rise Up, Go Go Sentai Bokenger, Tensou Sentai Goseiger, and Kamen Rider Amazons: Last Judgement. He performed with Shōko Nakagawa for the "Pegasus Fantasy" remix in Saint Seiya Omega and with Kobayashi for Kamen Rider Amazons.

Source: NoB's website

