Live-Action Secret Relationships Series Based on Boys-Love Webtoon is Now Available on iQIYI in U.S.

Cast includes the member of K-pop group WEi

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment , on February 27, confirmed that the live-action Secret Relationships series is available in the United States and other countries on the streaming site iQIYI .

Fans in U.S. can watch Secret Relationships now.

The series follows the intense romance between Da-on, who has never been able to live an everyday life, and three men who are drawn to him. The series is adapted from the boys-love webtoon that has surpassed 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon.

The cast includes WEi member Jun-seo Kim, Sun-hyung Cha, Jung-woo Cha, and Ho-young Kim .

The English version of the Secret Relationships webtoon is available on Tapas . McQueen STUDIO drew the series, which ended in 2023.