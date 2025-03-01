News
Live-Action Secret Relationships Series Based on Boys-Love Webtoon is Now Available on iQIYI in U.S.
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Cast includes the member of K-pop group WEi
Kakao Entertainment, on February 27, confirmed that the live-action Secret Relationships series is available in the United States and other countries on the streaming site iQIYI.
Fans in U.S. can watch Secret Relationships now.
The series follows the intense romance between Da-on, who has never been able to live an everyday life, and three men who are drawn to him. The series is adapted from the boys-love webtoon that has surpassed 170 million views on Kakao Webtoon.
The cast includes WEi member Jun-seo Kim, Sun-hyung Cha, Jung-woo Cha, and Ho-young Kim.
The English version of the Secret Relationships webtoon is available on Tapas. McQueen STUDIO drew the series, which ended in 2023.
Source: Kakao Entertainment press release