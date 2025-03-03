'Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!!' Anime Reveals April 4 TV Debut

Anime's 2nd key visual also revealed

The staff for the television anime of Nana Nanana and Parum 's Danjo no Yūjō wa Seiritsu Suru? Iya, Shinai!! (Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Hold Up? (No, it Can't!!)) light novel series revealed on Monday the anime's second key visual and April 4 premiere on the Tokyo MX and AT-X channels at 10:30 p.m. JST. The anime will also air on the BS Asahi and Kansai TV channels on April 6, and on TV Miyazaki on April 10.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©2024 七菜なな/KADOKAWA/だんじょる製作委員会

Youhei Suzuki ( Million Arthur ) is directing the series at J.C. Staff , Nozu Yaemori is handling the series composition, and Natsuki Ōyama is designing the characters.

Jun Ichikawa ( Rental Magica , Seven Days War , Engaged to the Unidentified ) is composing the music at Pony Canyon . Dream Shift is producing the series. Jin Aketagawa ( Dr. Stone , Golden Kamuy , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is the sound director at Magic Capsule .

HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily will perform the opening song "Shitsumon, Koitte Nandeshō ka?" (Question: What is Love?), and Hina Tachibana will perform the ending theme song "Dear my Soleil."

The romantic comedy novels center on the relationship between Himari Inuzuka and the flower-loving Yū Natsume, who swore to be friends forever during middle school. They spend their time together happily even until high school. But when Yū's first love reappears in his life, their relationship slowly becomes more chaotic, and Himari and Yū's relationship slowly turns into something else.

Nanana launched the light novel series with its first volume in January 2021, with illustrations by Parum . Kadokawa will release the 11th novel volume on April 10. Kamelie launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 27.



