The Unaware Atelier Master Anime Reveals More Cast, OP & ED Songs, April 6 TV Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Tokino 's The Unaware Atelier Master ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister: Eiyū Party no Moto Zatsuyō-Gakari ga, Jitsu wa Sentō Igai ga SSS Rank Datta to Iu Yoku Aru Hanashi ) light novel series revealed on Monday the anime's key visual, more cast members, theme songs and artists, and April 6 television premiere. MeseMoa. will perform the opening theme song "FACSTORY," and LOT SPiRiTS will perform the ending theme song "Haru ni Kiete" (Vanish in the Spring).

Image via The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

The newly announced cast are:

Ayana Taketatsu as Sina

Image via The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

Kaito Ishikawa as Kans

Image via The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

Takuya Eguchi as Danzo

Image via The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 6 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST. It will then air on YTV on April 7, and on BS- NTV on April 8. The anime will also stream in Japan on d Anime Store and other services.

Image via Alphapolis' website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

The anime stars:

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and will publish the 11th volume on March 19. Zounose illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume will release on March 19.