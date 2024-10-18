The Unaware Atelier Master Novels Get TV Anime in April 2025

AlphaPolis announced on Friday that Yousuke Tokino's The Unaware Atelier Master ( Kanchigai no Atelier Meister ) light novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will premiere in April 2025.

Image via Alphapolis' website ©2025時野洋輔・アルファポリス/勘違いの工房主製作委員会

Hisashi Ishii ( Rainy Cocoa in Hawaii , Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, Miyuki Nakamura (sub-character designer for Banana Fish , Psycho-Pass ) is designing the characters, and Harikemu Wata is composing the music.

The anime will star Mikako Komatsu as Kurt, Asami Seto as Yulicia (character name spelling not confirmed), and Minami Tanaka as Lieselotte (character name spelling not confirmed).

Alpha Manga is releasing the manga adaptation digitally, and it describes the story:

One day, Kurt, a kind-hearted boy, is suddenly kicked out of the Hero's Party for being "useless". He finds that his aptitude for weapons, magic, and all other combat-related skills is the lowest rank, so he takes odd-jobs repairing the castle walls and digging for minerals to make a living, where his exceptional abilities are immediately revealed. He proves to be skillful in cooking, building, mining, crafting magical tools--in fact, his aptitude for every skill unrelated to combat had an SSS-ranking! Kurt, however, seems completely unaware to his talent and ends up saving people, the town, and even the country through his unaware actions!?

AlphaPolis published the first novel volume in March 2019, and published the 10th volume in August 2023. Zounoze illustrates the novel series.

Naharu Furukawa launched the manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in December 2019. The manga's sixth volume released on February 22. The seventh volume will ship on October 21.

Source: The Unaware Atelier Master anime's website, Comic Natalie