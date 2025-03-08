×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 24-March 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Wilds debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: February 24-March 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 601,179 601,179
2 NSw Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Konami February 27 49,862 49,862
3 NSw Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Game*Spark Publishing February 27 11,299 11,299
4 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 10,746 1,209,807
5 NSw Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Nintendo January 16 10,418 216,581
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,062 6,269,164
7 PS5 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega February 21 9,389 77,608
8 PS4 Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Sega February 21 7,545 44,487
9 NSw Okayu Nyumu! Entergram February 27 5,932 5,932
10 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,047 3,820,765
11 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,933 8,081,166
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,579 5,726,472
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,408 5,529,413
14 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,363 1,995,101
15 NSw Utawarerumono Trilogy Set AQUAPLUS February 27 3,135 3,135
16 NSw Fuyuzono Sacrifice Idea Factory February 27 2,544 2,544
17 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,431 1,554,024
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,344 3,700,604
19 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14, 2024 2,121 998,416
20 NSw Classic Dungeon X3 Nippon Ichi Software February 27 2,091 2,091

Source: Famitsu

