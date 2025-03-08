News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 24-March 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Monster Hunter Wilds debuts at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: February 24-March 2
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|601,179
|601,179
|2
|NSw
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection
|Konami
|February 27
|49,862
|49,862
|3
|NSw
|Wizardry: The Five Ordeals
|Game*Spark Publishing
|February 27
|11,299
|11,299
|4
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|10,746
|1,209,807
|5
|NSw
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|Nintendo
|January 16
|10,418
|216,581
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,062
|6,269,164
|7
|PS5
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Sega
|February 21
|9,389
|77,608
|8
|PS4
|Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
|Sega
|February 21
|7,545
|44,487
|9
|NSw
|Okayu Nyumu!
|Entergram
|February 27
|5,932
|5,932
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,047
|3,820,765
|11
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,933
|8,081,166
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,579
|5,726,472
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,408
|5,529,413
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,363
|1,995,101
|15
|NSw
|Utawarerumono Trilogy Set
|AQUAPLUS
|February 27
|3,135
|3,135
|16
|NSw
|Fuyuzono Sacrifice
|Idea Factory
|February 27
|2,544
|2,544
|17
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,431
|1,554,024
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,344
|3,700,604
|19
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14, 2024
|2,121
|998,416
|20
|NSw
|Classic Dungeon X3
|Nippon Ichi Software
|February 27
|2,091
|2,091
Source: Famitsu