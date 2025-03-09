Hero Without a Class Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Visual, 2025 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of author Shichio Kuzu and illustrator Yumehito Ueda 's Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! ( Mushoku no Eiyū: Betsu ni Skill Nanka Iranakattan da ga ) novel series revealed the lead cast member, main staff, teaser visual, and 2025 premiere date for the anime on Monday.

Image via Comic Natalie ©九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

Kenshō Ono will voice protagonist Allele.

Image via Comic Natalie ©九頭七尾/アース・スター エンターテイメント/無職の英雄製作委員会

Kaoru Yabana (episode director for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human , I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Chabo Higurashi ( Memories Off 3.5 , AMAZING STRANGER ) is supervising and writing the series' scripts. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director, and Kento Asahina is composing the music.

One Peace Books is releasing the novels' manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

In a world where everyone receives a Class and Skills at the age of ten, and where such revelations have a huge impact on one's life, Arel, the son of Sword Princess Farah and Archmage Leon, learns that he has… no class at all! With no class, and no skills, all that's left for Arel is hard work. And so, he takes to training, utilizing wits and cunning to emerge as an all-new type of hero!

The novel series debuted on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narou ("Let's Be Novelists") website in November 2017. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing novels in July 2018. It released the fourth volume in June 2019.

Akio Nanae launched a manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in November 2018. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped in June 2024, and the ninth volume will ship on Wednesday. One Peace Books released the manga's first volume in October 2024.