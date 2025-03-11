Yano-kun's Ordinary Days Anime Reveals TV Format, Main Cast, Staff, October Debut

Happinet revealed on Wednesday a teaser visual and a special video unveiling the main cast, staff, October premiere, and television format for the anime adaptation of Yui Tamura 's Yano-kun's Ordinary Days ( Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi ) manga.

©田村結衣・講談社／「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kōhei Amasaki as Tsuyoshi Yano

Image courtesy of Happinet ©田村結衣・講談社／「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会

Yuka Nukui as Kiyoko Yoshida

Image courtesy of Happinet ©田村結衣・講談社／「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会

Shinpei Matsuo ( Ascendance of a Bookworm season 3, Kakushigoto , Kemono Jihen episode director) is directing the anime at Ajiado , Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge two seasons, Ragna Crimson ) writing the script, Toshihisa Kaiya ( Ascendance of a Bookworm three seasons, World Trigger ) is designing the characters, and Hideakira Kimura (Cerberus, Gundam Build Divers , Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE two seasons) is composing the music.

Image courtesy of Happinet ©田村結衣・講談社/「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concert for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on Wednesday.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that premiered in Japan on November 15.



Source: Press release