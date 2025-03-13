Live-Action Kirio Fanclub TV Series' Teaser Unveils More Cast

Jiei Wakabayashi, Rio Komiya, Yuna Hoshino, Aine Hara, Akira Ōhashi join cast of April 2 series

The staff for the live-action television series of Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana 's Kirio Fanclub manga unveils more cast members on Thursday. Chūkyō TV's YouTube channel also started streaming the series' 60-second teaser video.

The newly announced cast are:

Jiei Wakabayashi as Mitsuru Mitsuda

Rio Komiya as Hayato Momose

Yuna Hoshino as Satsuki Muraoka

Aine Hara as Seira Tashiro

Akira Ōhashi (also known as Akira 100%) as Kanta Morino

The series stars Mizuki Kayashima ( My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 , Oshi no Ko ) as Aimi Miyoshi and Riko ( ArtisWitch ) as Nami Sometani.

Hatsuki Yokoo (live-action Inside Mari , A Devil and Her Love Song ) is directing the series, and Nanoha Ito ( Yaiteru Futari : Kosai 0-Nichi Kekkon kara Koi wo Hajimeyo ) is writing the scripts. Sōichi Ueda is composing the music. Miwa Kurito is chief producer.

The series will premiere on Chūkyō TV, Nippon TV , and their affiliate channels nationwide in the "Wednesday Platinum Night" broadcasting slot on April 2 at 24:24 (effectively, April 3 at 12:24 a.m.)

The "unrequited romance comedy" follows the daily lives of high school girls Aimi Miyoshi and Nami Sometani and the one thing they have in common — feelings for their classmate Kirio-kun.

An anime adaptation is also in the works.

Chikyū No Osakana launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and it ended on August 9. The sixth and final compiled volume shipped on September 19.