Victoria's Electric Coffin's Ikuno Tajima Launches New Supernatural Manga in April
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The April issue of Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Tuesday that Ikuno Tajima will launch a new manga titled Lulu no Hellhouse (Lulu's Hellhouse) in the magazine's next issue on April 18. The manga will have a color opening page.
🏚️🕯️🏚️🕯️🏚️🕯️🏚️— 田島生野💡ルルの亡霊屋敷はじまります (@ikunoTJTJ) March 18, 2025
新連載告知
⚰️🦇⚰️🦇⚰️🦇⚰️
来月発売の月刊Gファンタジー5月号より、新連載「ルルの亡霊屋敷(ヘルハウス)」の連載が始まります！
本日発売の4月号にカラーの予告を掲載していただいてます！
激突！不動産セールスエージェントVS亡霊屋敷！！
よろしくお願いします💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/4jFezIqDk7
The magazine teases the manga as centering on a workaholic real estate agent dealing with a haunted house.
Tajima launched the Victoria's Electric Coffin (Victoria no Denki Hitsugi) manga in Monthly G Fantasy magazine in May 2021 and ended it in June 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled volume in July 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books released the manga's third volume in English in October 2024. The manga is also available in English on Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service.
