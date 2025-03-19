×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Victoria's Electric Coffin's Ikuno Tajima Launches New Supernatural Manga in April

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Lulu no Hellhouse manga follows workaholic real estate agent dealing with haunted house

The April issue of Square Enix's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Tuesday that Ikuno Tajima will launch a new manga titled Lulu no Hellhouse (Lulu's Hellhouse) in the magazine's next issue on April 18. The manga will have a color opening page.

The magazine teases the manga as centering on a workaholic real estate agent dealing with a haunted house.

Tajima launched the Victoria's Electric Coffin (Victoria no Denki Hitsugi) manga in Monthly G Fantasy magazine in May 2021 and ended it in June 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third compiled volume in July 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books released the manga's third volume in English in October 2024. The manga is also available in English on Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service.

Sources: Monthly G Fantasy April issue and website, Ikuno Tajima's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives