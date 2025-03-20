×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime Casts Jun Fukuyama, Daiki Yamashita

posted on by Alex Mateo
Series casts Fukuyama as Ken, Yamashita as Ichinomiya for April 1 anime

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsurō Suga's Catch Me at the Ballpark! (Ballpark de Tsukamaete!) manga revealed two more cast members on Thursday:

Jun Fukuyama as Ken Nokogirimiya
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Ken
Image via Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's X/Twitter account
© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会
Daiki Yamashita as Wataru Ichinomiya
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Ichinomiya
Image via Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's X/Twitter account
© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会

Catch Me at the Ballpark!
Image via Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's website
© 須賀達郎・講談社／「ボールパークでつかまえて！」製作委員会
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and five affiliated channels on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight JST or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run on AT-X and BS NTV, and stream on the Japanese services ABEMA, Lemino, and Anime Times, before streaming on other services. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.

GENIC are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Friday.

Source: Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's X/Twitter account (link 2)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives