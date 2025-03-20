Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime Casts Jun Fukuyama, Daiki Yamashita

Series casts Fukuyama as Ken, Yamashita as Ichinomiya for April 1 anime

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsurō Suga 's Catch Me at the Ballpark! ( Ballpark de Tsukamaete! ) manga revealed two more cast members on Thursday:

Jun Fukuyama as Ken Nokogirimiya

Daiki Yamashita as Wataru Ichinomiya

The anime will premiere onand five affiliated channels on April 1 at 24:00 (effectively, April 2 at midnight JST or April 1 at 11:00 a.m. EDT). The anime will also run onand BS, and stream on the Japanese services, and, before streaming on other services.will stream the anime as it airs.

The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.

The anime stars:

Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Fluffy Paradise ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared . Shigeru Murakoshi ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida ( Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music.

GENIC are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"

Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Friday.