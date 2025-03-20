News
Catch Me at the Ballpark! Anime Casts Jun Fukuyama, Daiki Yamashita
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Tatsurō Suga's Catch Me at the Ballpark! (Ballpark de Tsukamaete!) manga revealed two more cast members on Thursday:
The story follows Murata, an office worker, who meets Ruriko, a vendor selling beer who looks like a gyaru. He becomes her first regular customer. Ruriko acts cold toward Murata, but she has an innocent personality that comes out when he is out of sight.
The anime stars:
- Fairouz Ai as Ruriko
- Satoshi Inomata as Murata
- Ikumi Hasegawa as Aona
- Satoshi Tanaka as Omatsu
- Yōji Ueda as Nakaizumi
- Ayumi Mano as Natsuno
- Momoko Seto as Kokoro
- Jin Urayama as Ryuichi Igarashi
- Chiharu Sawashiro as Takimoto
- Hiroki Tōchi as Kojiro
- Rika Tachibana as Yuki Takino
- Kentarō Tone as Dennis
- Kō Bonkobara as Brian
- Mayu Sagara as Sara
- Kazuhiro Nakaya as Mitsui
- Wakana Kuramochi as Kisa
- Kiyono Yasuno as Nagisa
- Atsuki Nakamura as Hotaru
- Maaya Uchida as Kohinata
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Shishio
Jun'ichi Kitamura (Fluffy Paradise) is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Shigeru Murakoshi (The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) is handling the series scripts. Fumio Iida (Record of Ragnarok animation director) is designing the characters. MONACA (NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a) is composing the music.
GENIC are performing the opening theme song "Hurray!!"
Suga debuted the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in September 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on Friday.
Source: Catch Me at the Ballpark! anime's X/Twitter account (link 2)