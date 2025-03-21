News
Lycoris Recoil Anime Short Film's Video Reveals Titles, Visuals, April 16 Streaming Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The AnimeJapan 2025 panel for Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time., the upcoming six Lycoris Recoil anime short films, unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime, showing the titles visuals for the anime's six stories, and revealing the anime's April 16 streaming debut.
The anime will begin streaming on Aniplex's official YouTube channel and other platforms on April 16, with a new story every subseqeuent Wednesday.
The new stories, with their accompanying visuals and staff members, include:Episode 1: "Take it easy"
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Takashi Sakuma
- Storyboard Script: Imigimuru
- Storyboard: Shingo Adachi
- Technical Director: Tsuyoshi Tobita
- Script: Yoshikazu Tominaga
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Takayuki Kikuchi
- Script: Ken Yamamoto
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Motoki Nakanishi
- Script: Shingo Adachi
- Storyboard/Technical Director: Masayuki Sakoi
The shorts center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco. The staff will reveal release dates and other details at a later time.Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub. The anime also aired on Adult Swim's Toonami block in January. Crunchyroll describes the story:
For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all.
A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco.
Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris.
The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!
The television anime was Shingo Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru (This Art Club Has a Problem!) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai (Nogizaka46, Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.
Sources: Lycoris Recoil anime's AnimeJapan 2025 panel, website, X/Twitter account