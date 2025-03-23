Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider Unveils Main Cast, Staff, TV Format, 2025 Premiere in 1st Promo Video

A stage event at AnimeJapan 2025 on Sunday revealed the teaser visual, main cast, staff, television format, first promotional video, and 2025 premiere for the anime adaptation of Yokusaru Shibata 's Tōjima Tanzaburō wa Kamen Rider ni Naritai ( Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider ) manga.

Image via Tojima Tanzaburo Wants to be a Masked Rider anime's X/Twitter account ©柴田ヨクサル／ヒーローズ・Tojima Rider Project ©石森プロ・東映

Katsuyuki Konishi will star in the anime as the titular Tanzaburo Tojima.

Takahiro Ikezoe ( Ozma , Show By Rock!! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Touko Machida ( Allison & Lillia , Wake Up, Girls! ) is in charge of series scripts, Cindy H. Yamauchi ( Blade , Sōten Kōro ) is designing the characters, and Teddyloid ( Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt , New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT ) is composing the music.

The manga follows the titular Tanzaburo Tojima, a man who has just turned 40 and who still seriously dreams of becoming a Kamen Rider. Just as he is about to give up on this dream, he gets caught up in a "false Shocker" robbery.

Shibata launched the manga with cooperation from Ishimori Production and Toei in the Monthly Hero's magazine in 2018, and the manga moved to the Comiplex website, where it is still ongoing. Hero's will publish the 16th compiled volume on April 4.

Shibata's earlier series include Air Master and 81diver . Shibata ended 81diver in July 2014. The manga inspired a live-action television series in 2008. Shibata's Air Master manga inspired a television anime in 2003, and Geneon Entertainment and Toei Animation released some of the series on DVD in North America before Funimation picked up the license. Crunchyroll is currently streaming the series.

