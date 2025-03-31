'Koisuru One Piece' Spinoff Anime Shorts Reveal 5 More Cast Members

Net anime shorts stream daily from April 1-5

The official website for the One Piece anime revealed on Monday five more cast members for the series of net anime shorts based on Daiki Ihara 's Koisuru One Piece spinoff manga:

Image via One Piece anime's website © 尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Mahito Ōba will play the Narrator.

Image courtesy of Toei Animation © 伊原大貴・尾田栄一郎／集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

The shorts will stream daily from April 1-5 at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT) each day on, Instagram, and

The anime will star:

Ryōsuke Kanemoto as Luffy Yamamoto

as Luffy Yamamoto Ayane Sakura as Nami Koyama

as Nami Koyama Yūichi Nakamura as Usopp Nakatsugawa

Miki Kobayashi is producing the anime, and the series directors are Yū Kamatani and Hazuki Omoya . Hanao Iida is designing the characters, Midori Tanaka is the art director, Emi Nakajima is the color designer, and Kōsuke Ōhori is the director of photography. Ayaka Shiraishi is overseeing production.

Ihara launched Koisuru One Piece on the Shonen Jump+ service in June 2018, and the manga suspended serialization in November 2021. The manga's ninth volume shipped in April 2022. The gag manga follows high school students who have the same name as the members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Part 2 of the One Piece anime's Egghead arc will premiere with its first episode (1,123rd overall episode) on Fuji TV on April 5 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT), and will air alongside a recap episode of Part 1 of the Egghead arc. The second episode (1,124th overall episode) will air on April 6 with its new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. EDT).

Crunchyroll will stream the first two episodes of Part 2 of the Egghead arc during the weekend of April 5-6 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Latin America. The 1,123rd episode will premiere on April 5, and the 1,124th episode will stream on April 6. Additionally, the service will stream the 83-Minute Egghead Arc Part-1 Recap Special .

In mid-October, the franchise announced that the current Egghead arc of the anime would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. The anime is currently airing One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga , a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime, with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements.

Subaru Kimura will be the new voice of Franky.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

