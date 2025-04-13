My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Spinoff Manga Gets New 1-Shot Story

© Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court, Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

Shueisha

This year's 20th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatand's) manga will get a "special arc" one-shot manga on'swebsite, on Tuesday.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

The manga ended in May 2022, and has 15 volumes.

The spinoff manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia, and also streams a same-day English dub .

