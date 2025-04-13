×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Spinoff Manga Gets New 1-Shot Story

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
"Special arc" 1-shot releases on Shonen Jump+ website on Tuesday

vigilantes
© Hideyuki Furuhashi, Betten Court, Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media
This year's 20th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Vigilante: Boku no Hero Academia Illegals) manga will get a "special arc" one-shot manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website, on Tuesday.

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga is a spinoff of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga. The spinoff takes place before the start of the main manga. Viz Media describes the story of the first volume:

Koichi Haimawari couldn't make the cut to become an official hero, so he uses his modest Quirk to do good deeds in his spare time. Then one day a fateful encounter with some local thugs leads him to team up with two other unlikely heroes. None of them really know what they're doing, but they've got the courage—or foolishness—to try. But they soon discover fighting evil takes more than just being brave…

Furuhashi and Court launched the manga in Shueisha's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine in August 2016. The manga then relaunched on Shonen Jump+ in December 2016. Viz Media began releasing the manga digitally in English in August 2017. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally.

The manga ended in May 2022, and has 15 volumes.

The spinoff manga's anime adaptation premiered on April 7 on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide excluding Asia, and also streams a same-day English dub.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 20

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives