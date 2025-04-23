Mechanical Marie Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast, Staff, Fall Debut

Pony Canyon revealed the key visual, teaser promotional video, main cast, staff, and fall premiere for the television anime of Aki Akimoto 's Mechanical Marie ( Kikaijikake no Marie ) manga on Wednesday.

The anime stars:

Nao Tōyama as Marie, a former genius martial artist who now serves as the exclusive “mechanical maid” to Arthur, an heir who despises humans

Haruki Ishiya as Arthur, the heir to a powerful conglomerate, and is constantly targeted by assassins due to a fierce inheritance battle. He avoids all human interaction except with Marie, the “mechanical maid” he trusts.

Junji Nishimura ( Bakuon!! , 1989 Ranma ½ , The Fire Hunter ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Lieber. Mariko Kunisawa ( Berserk of Gluttony , Tohai: Ura Rate Mahjong Tohai Roku ) is in charge of the series scripts, Yoko Kikuchi ( The Demon Prince of Momochi House , Carole & Tuesday 2nd key animator) is designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi ( Fairy Tail ) and Johannes Nilsson ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) are composing the music.

Pony Canyon describes the series:

"Finally complete. Meet Marie, the mechanical maid."

Once a genius martial artist, Marie is a human girl who now hides her identity and works undercover as a “mechanical maid” in the mansion of Arthur, the heir to a powerful conglomerate who despises humans.

—If her true identity is discovered, it's instant execution!?

Taking advantage of her naturally expressionless face, Marie flawlessly fulfills her duties as a “mechanical maid” while secretly protecting Arthur from the assassins constantly targeting his life. But things get complicated when the smitten Arthur, who dotes on Marie, comes dangerously close to discovering her secret! Every day is a nerve-wracking mix of thrills and close calls! A maid pretending to be a machine × A misanthropic heir

A heartwarming romcom filled with laughter and tears begins! What starts as a lie between master and servant gradually blossoms into an unexpected romance.

Akimoto first launched the manga as a one-shot in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in March 2020. The manga started its regular serialization in June 2020, and it ended in June 2023. Hakusensha published six volumes of the manga. Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the first volume in English on August 26.

Akimoto will launch the sequel manga titled Kikaijikake no Marie + ( Mechanical Marie +) in LaLa on Thursday.

Akimoto ended the Mairimashita to Iwasetai (I Want You to Say You Lose) manga in LaLa magazine on March 24. Akimoto launched the manga in LaLa in December 2023. Hakusensha released the manga's first compiled book volume on August 5, and the second volume on December 5.

