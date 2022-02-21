How would you rate episode 7 of

I wasn't really expecting a follow-up to last episode's reveal that there are in fact player characters other than Cayna that have been trapped in this game since the servers went offline years ago. The show barely treated the reveal like it was one, so why should I? However, there is a bit more of a positive upswing to that plot thread in this episode, though maybe that's because Cayna isn't present when two player characters find each other. Plus, the cliffhanger of this new monster appearing from an NPC trying to recreate a player mixing together items feels like it could also be really interesting. I like the interface of the monster being summoned because it almost feels like the game is breaking away.

However, these developments come so late in the episode's runtime that all they did was really highlight how the majority of the episode felt like complete and absolute filler. Even by the show's own standards, this episode really doesn't feel like it knows what it's doing.

I'll be really honest: we're seven episodes in, and I just am not interested in Cayna's random mundane adventures. All they really amount to are setups for the same joke about her being overpowered, which ran its course by the second episode. It is kind of cute how Cayna is starting to act more like a mom, even if I don't think she has any business or right to, and the censorship gag with the fairy blocking body parts was genuinely funny… but that's really about it.

Speaking of censorship, I'm a little surprised at how horny this episode felt. It's the first time the show has given us any real fanservice , and while I'm not against it, it does feel a little bit weird that this is the only time it has ever popped up. It's as if someone on the production team realized that nothing was going on in this episode and just tried to fill it with things that would hold the audience's attention until the reveals at the end. Maybe the introduction of a straightforward threat like a giant monster will bring more excitement next week, but since the show has gone out of its way to demolish any form of tension so far, I wouldn't be surprised if this gets wrapped up as quickly as it's introduced.

