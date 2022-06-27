How would you rate episode 12 of

Love After World Domination ?

What a charming show this has been. I fell in love with it right away when I read the manga a few months back but the anime adaptation has exceeded my expectations. This final episode is a terrific sendoff to what has been a heartwarming anime throughout its run. Sweet, funny, and exciting, Love After World Domination is a complete package from the jump and this finale really brings it all home.

The central tension surrounding the wedding commercial is a brilliant bit of writing. Having things end with a wedding is classic fairy tale storytelling, but since Fudo is only in a wedding commercial, Love After World Domination can deploy a lot of the same tropes and visual motifs without having to put a high schooler in a wedding (essentially having our cake and eating it too). That said, even if the wedding cake is only a commercial, only a symbol… that matters too. It matters to Fudo and it matters to Desumi that even the symbols are something they want to share together.

Then we get a giant demon baby voring an artillery bear. As one does.

But that terrific battle scene also functions as a moment where Desumi and Fudo can share in that symbolic movement in their own context. Of course it is going to be different and weird for them because their relationship is a bit odd, being on opposite sides of a tokusatsu struggle. They get to share in those relationship rituals, even if the material is unique and it takes a bit of Sunrise /Obari posing to get the job done. But in the end they do share that together and it's very special.

All in all, a cute ending to a wonderful season. I better hear that the next season is in production pronto or I'm going to go out and found an evil organization that builds super-monsters until my demands are met.

