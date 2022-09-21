How would you rate episode 8 of

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ?

Look I'm sorry, I really am, but I just couldn't get swept up and be swayed by the emotions that were on display this episode, even though I desperately wanted to. No, it wasn't just because I have issues with the whole concept of a young woman being romantically involved with a child, especially when said child is arguably in a very sensitive emotional state and desperately afraid of being alone after losing his parents. I'm already at a point where I'm just shelving that in the corner and trying to appreciate everything else about the show, or at the very least pay attention to the personal character insight and overarching mystery of Lilith, which are both genuinely intriguing. The problem is that this episode technically gave me something to chew on for both of those things, but all I'm left with is a bitter taste in my mouth.

I don't know why we needed to retread the conversation of whether or not Yuuri was in love with Lilith. I feel like it was already made clear numerous times in previous episodes that Yuuri doesn't fully understand what love, or more specifically romantic love, is. But the way the characters talk and the way that everything plays out here makes it feel more like Yuuri knows what romantic love was all along, and was only now piecing together that his attitudes were indicative of that. It just felt a bit inconsistent even if it could just be chalked up to a repeated story beat. What I don't think is as easy to swallow though is what led to that conversation in the first place.

Why is Yuuri going on about whether or not Lilith is keeping secrets from him when that has been painfully obvious since jump? This is a woman who randomly comes into your life and does not tell you anything about herself or where she's from. The big mystery of the series is that Yuuri has some kind of history with Lilith and is arguing here because of that past connection. We know that she was working as a maid at another establishment that she is explicitly trying not to return to. Yuuri knows all of this and this episode sparks the beginning of him piecing together that they did know each other in the past; he just can't remember everything about it. What I want to ask is, why on earth can't Lilith just tell Yuuri what their past relationship was like? Before, there was this sense that she almost didn't want him to know, but now she doesn't seem to have any qualms about that after seeing his determination to remember. She even seems flattered and encouraged about the idea...so what's stopping her?

This is why it's very hard for me to tune into the emotion of the episode: it feels like a lot of the setup for these big emotional moments was predicated on shallow writing, especially when compared to what we got before. A lot of this could have been solved when we finally figure out all of the details, but if this episode wanted to be as impactful as I think it was trying to be with a big romantic confession, then it needed to give us more of a reason for why these two can't be closer than they already are. I am going to be immensely disappointed if it turns out the only thing that Lilith did in the past was act as a babysitter to Yuri, but I will keep an open mind and hope that I eat my words in the next couple of episodes.

Rating:

